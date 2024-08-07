Council raises concerns over impact of National Grid’s proposed pylons

South Norfolk Council has called for a temporary halt on the National Grid’s Norwich to Tilbury electricity transmission project.

The council seeks a pause to allow for a thorough evaluation of alternative options to the proposed plan.

The local authority has expressed concerns over the impact of the project, which involves overhead lines and pylons.

They believe these would have significant effects on the local area.

The council had previously raised issues during consultations in 2022 and 2023 and these concerns are reiterated in their recent response.

The council is advocating for a coordinated offshore approach to reduce onshore infrastructure.

If this is not feasible, they support the option of placing the entire route underground.

They also contend that National Grid has not fully considered an Independent Review suggesting that the project might not be necessary until 2035.

Cabinet member Lisa Overton-Neal said: “While we acknowledge the need for increased electricity transmission capacity in the region and the importance of achieving net zero carbon emissions, we cannot accept the single option presented to us by National Grid.

“The proposed overhead lines and pylons would have a significant and potentially devastating impact on our district.

“We urge National Grid to pause the project and engage with us in a constructive dialogue to explore alternative solutions that will minimise the impact on our communities and environment.”

A spokesperson for National Grid told Energy Live News: “Building a new line onshore between the existing substations at Norwich Main in Norfolk, Bramford in Suffolk and Tilbury in Essex represents the most efficient, coordinated and economical way to connect the renewable energy that is planned and to increase the capability of the network to carry more power from offshore wind.

“Offshore wind is critical to hitting the new government’s 2030 decarbonisation target.

“Wind farms are continuing to build at pace, they are not delaying, and we need to be ready to connect them to the grid. Delays in delivering Norwich to Tilbury beyond 2030 could also cause a significant detriment to consumers in constraint costs.

“Pausing would also delay homes and business in East Anglia and beyond having access to cleaner and cheaper electricity in the long term.”