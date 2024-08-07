Microsoft powers Ireland’s onshore wind farm

7-8-24 Energia Group powering Ireland’s energy transition one project at a time. The 49MW Drumlins Park wind farm is the Group’s sixteenth wind farm and the first of a number of projects to reach commercial operation under their strategic framework agreement with Microsoft. Pictured at Drumlins Park Wind Farm (L-R): Sean Finnegan, Energy Manager, Microsoft Ireland; Peter Baillie, Managing Director, Energia Renewables; Victoria Keogh, Head of Communications, Microsoft Ireland; Ian Thom, CEO Energia Group; Garrett Donnellan, Chief Development Officer, Energia Group. Pic: Naoise Culhane - no repro fee

Energia Group has launched its Drumlins Park wind farm, a 49MW project in Co Monaghan, Ireland.

This is the first wind farm to begin operations under a 2022 agreement between Energia Group and Microsoft.

The wind farm features eight turbines supplied by GE Renewable Energy and is connected to the national grid.

It supports Microsoft’s goal of using 100% renewable energy by 2025.

Energia Group and Microsoft’s partnership aims to build a range of renewable energy projects in Ireland.

The Drumlins Park wind farm will also contribute €270,000 (£231,884) annually to a Community Benefit Fund.

Ian Thom, Chief Executive Officer of Energia Group said: “This new wind farm is an important milestone for Energia Group, as well as for our collaboration with Microsoft, as it is the first wind farm to be delivered as part of our framework agreement.”

Lavinia Morris, General Manager, EMEA Data Centre Operations, Microsoft commented: “At Microsoft, we are committed to supporting the decarbonisation of energy grids in the markets where we operate.”