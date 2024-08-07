Shell secures UK’s first long term tolling deal for battery

Shell Energy has signed a seven-year tolling agreement with BW ESS and Penso Power for the Bramley Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) under development in Hampshire, UK.

This agreement is the first long term tolling deal for a single BESS asset in Britain.

The fixed-price deal is expected to provide steady revenue for BW ESS and Penso Power while Shell will manage trading the Bramley BESS in various markets.

The Bramley site, with a capacity of 100MW and 330MWh, will use Sungrow’s technology, which allows a large storage capacity in a compact space.

The project is expected to be the longest-duration BESS in the UK when it starts operations in the fourth quarter of this year.

This agreement aims to set a new standard for energy storage projects and is expected to support the shift from short term energy services to longer term load shifting.

Erik Strømsø, Chief Executive Officer of BW ESS, said: “This tolling agreement, which has been some time in the making, demonstrates the attractiveness of longer duration, higher performance battery systems.”

Richard Thwaites, Chief Executive Officer at Penso Power, said: “The floor contract we agreed with Shell on our Minety battery storage project back in 2020 became a template for the industry and this tolling agreement for Bramley breaks new ground. It represents a coming of age for the battery energy storage sector.”

Rupen Tanna, Head of Power and Systematic Trading at Shell Energy Europe, added: “The Bramley battery system is one of the most sophisticated longer duration assets under construction in the UK and will provide us with unmatched capabilities for portfolio optimisation.”