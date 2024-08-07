Warm Home Discount: North leads in energy bill help

Areas in the North of England saw the highest uptake of the Warm Home Discount (WHD) in 2023/24, with the North East leading at 15.8%.

The WHD is a government scheme in the UK that helps low income and vulnerable households with their energy bills.

It provides a one-off annual rebate on electricity bills to eligible households.

The North West, Wales and Yorkshire and the Humber also had high rates of rebate distribution, ranging from 14.1% to 14.6%.

In contrast, the South East and South West recorded the lowest uptake rates at 7.8% and 8.8% respectively.

According to government data, urban areas saw the highest rebate uptake at 12.2%, compared to 9.9% in semi-rural areas and 7.0% in rural areas.

The Warm Home Discount scheme provided £150 rebates to 3.14 million households across Britain, with a total spend of £471 million.

This represents an increase of around 646,000 households and £97 million compared to the previous year.