Former nuclear power plant to transform into green energy hub

A masterplan has been unveiled for Chapelcross, aiming to turn the former nuclear power plant site into a Green Energy Hub.

The development will focus on hydrogen production, advanced manufacturing and creating energy and enterprise campuses.

The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) seeks a developer to bring expertise and private finance to realise this vision.

The plans are backed by up to £15.3 million in investment from both the UK and Scottish Governments.

Chapelcross, located near Annan, is currently undergoing decommissioning by Nuclear Restoration Services (NRS), a subsidiary of the NDA.

The 210-hectare site includes the former power station and surrounding land.

The development will focus on the unlicensed land.

The project involves several partners, including Dumfries and Galloway Council, NDA, NRS, South of Scotland Enterprise (SOSE) and the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal.

SOSE is developing an “Energy Transition Zone” adjacent to Chapelcross to drive green energy jobs and investment.

NDA Chief Executive Officer, David Peattie, said: “Our ultimate aim is to free up our land for reuse, delivering benefit to local communities the environment and the wider economy – the green energy hub will enable us to deliver this at Chapelcross.”

Dumfries and Galloway Council Leader, Councillor Gail Macgregor, said: “By commissioning this masterplan, we have a clear vision for delivering future jobs which supports our transition to net zero for the region.

“We are united with NDA and SOSE in our ambition for the future of Chapelcross as a powerful force for change in the local economy and look forward to the design developing.”

Richard Murray, NRS Chapelcross Site Director, added: The NDA landholding and the site’s range of existing utilities and grid infrastructure will maximise our contribution to net zero and support sustainable economic growth.