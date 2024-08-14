UK could boost New Zealand’s offshore wind industry

A new report has found that New Zealand‘s offshore wind industry could significantly advance with support from the UK.

The report, produced by Xodus Group and unveiled in New Plymouth, identifies key areas where UK expertise can help New Zealand harness its extensive coastline and strong wind resources.

According to the findings, New Zealand has the essential resources, regulatory framework and social need to expand its offshore wind sector.

However, the report emphasises that collaboration with the UK could accelerate this development.

The UK, being the world’s second-largest offshore wind market with 13.9GW of installed capacity, is well-positioned to provide expertise in crucial aspects such as financing, price stability and supply chain development.

British High Commissioner to New Zealand, Iona Thomas said: “As the global shift towards sustainable energy accelerates, the offshore wind sector in New Zealand is ready to respond.

“The UK stands ready to use our experience to tackle the challenges and take a strategic approach needed to unlock the potential that New Zealand has.”

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific, Martin Kent added: “The UK has the expertise and experience to support New Zealand in offshore wind ambitions. The UK is a clean energy superpower, with the world’s second-largest offshore wind market.”