Chichester homes to see lower bills

A major home improvement project in Chichester aims to enhance the energy efficiency of more than 900 homes.

Funded by a £40 million Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, housing provider Hyde has secured £6.4 million and matched it for a total investment of £12.8 million.

The initiative includes installing new heating systems, solar panels, radiators and improving insulation and ventilation.

The upgrades are designed to reduce energy consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Hyde, working with retrofit specialists such as Wates Construction and Breyer Group, expects the project to be completed within a year.