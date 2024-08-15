AI ‘class’ at The Crown Estate

The Crown Estate announced a new artificial intelligence (AI) training programme in partnership with Multiverse.

The AI for Business Value programme will train employees over 13 months to use AI and machine learning in various business roles.

This training is part of The Crown Estate’s effort to improve operational efficiency and support goals like net zero emissions and economic growth.

The programme will see apprentices placed in different departments, including administration, property management and marine planning.

Aruj Haider, Head of Digital Emerging Technology and Innovation at The Crown Estate, said: “AI represents an enormous opportunity for us, that will increase our ability to effectively serve the country and give a huge boost to our efficiency and capability to achieve net zero and grow our productivity.”

Gary Eimerman, Chief Learning Officer, Multiverse said: “The skills development provided is empowering The Crown Estate team members to use emerging technology to achieve their aims; while also enriching their career opportunities.”