BREAKING

Are EVs really climate friendly? 16 mins ago
RAF fuels up for a greener flight 34 mins ago
Councils warn as support fund ends 1 hour ago
AI ‘class’ at The Crown Estate 2 hours ago
British Gas teams up to green 1,000 social homes 2 hours ago
Need to act now on energy connections reform, says Ofgem 3 hours ago
Cheers to green! Whisky goes hydrogen 4 hours ago
Record energy supplier switches in July 4 hours ago
Hello Hourly Matching! 22 hours ago
Flagship Energy’s Tejal Shah Energy Markets Update – 14th August 2024 22 hours ago
Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy SavingLow CarbonNet ZeroTop Stories

British Gas teams up to green 1,000 social homes

British Gas has joined a consortium to retrofit 1,000 social homes, aiming to lower costs and enhance energy efficiency
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/15/2024 11:13 AM
1 0
0
British Gas to offer heat pump installations for under £3k
Image: British Gas
0
Shares

British Gas has joined a consortium with NatWest, Places for People, Sero and Tallarna to advance the retrofitting of social housing.

The initiative, led by Pineapple Sustainable Partnerships, will trial a new approach on 1,000 homes owned by Places for People.

The project will explore a new financial model designed to reduce the upfront costs of achieving net zero for landlords.

It includes potential funding from solar power sales, retrofit credits and government grants.

This model aims to deliver energy savings and improve living conditions for residents while providing a scalable blueprint for the wider sector.

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director Net Zero at British Gas, said: “As part of our ambition to energise a greener fairer future, we are committed to helping households to decarbonise in a way that is simple and affordable.”

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “To reach our clean power by 2030 target, we are going further and faster in upgrading homes across the UK as part of our Warm Homes Plan.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Make sure you check out the latest Net Hero Podcast episode:

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.