British Gas teams up to green 1,000 social homes

British Gas has joined a consortium with NatWest, Places for People, Sero and Tallarna to advance the retrofitting of social housing.

The initiative, led by Pineapple Sustainable Partnerships, will trial a new approach on 1,000 homes owned by Places for People.

The project will explore a new financial model designed to reduce the upfront costs of achieving net zero for landlords.

It includes potential funding from solar power sales, retrofit credits and government grants.

This model aims to deliver energy savings and improve living conditions for residents while providing a scalable blueprint for the wider sector.

Dan Rosenfield, Managing Director Net Zero at British Gas, said: “As part of our ambition to energise a greener fairer future, we are committed to helping households to decarbonise in a way that is simple and affordable.”

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “To reach our clean power by 2030 target, we are going further and faster in upgrading homes across the UK as part of our Warm Homes Plan.”