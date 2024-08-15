UK buses on the net zero fast track

One of the first new electric buses leaving Shepherd’s Bush garage. Image: RATP Dev

UK zero emission buses now account for nearly a quarter of all new registrations.

The UK bus market has recorded its fifth consecutive quarter of growth, with a 61.7% increase in new bus, coach and minibus registrations in the second quarter of 2024.

That’s according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which suggests the rise in demand reflects growing confidence among operators following the pandemic, supported by government initiatives including the Bus Fare Cap Grant.

Growth was uneven across the UK, with England and Wales seeing significant increases, while Scotland experienced a decline.

The report finds that the UK’s shift towards zero emission vehicles is progressing, though challenges remain for smaller and rural operators in transitioning to greener fleets.

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said: “Fleets continue to go green in rising numbers and, with suitably ambitious incentives and infrastructure in place, buses and the communities which depend on them could be the UK’s first to reach net zero.”