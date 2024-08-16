Sun screened: UK trains get a cool upgrade

Rail operator TransPennine Express (TPE) is trialling new window films on its trains to reduce energy consumption.

The films are designed to block more than 30% of solar energy and 99.9% of UV rays.

The train operator believes the films could help decrease the use of air conditioning, leading to lower diesel consumption.

The trial will last six months and take place on one of TPE’s Class 185 trains.

Nicola Martin, Head of Sustainability at TPE, said: “This could be a gamechanger in hot weather conditions, reducing glare from the sun and reducing energy needed by the air con to cool down our customers.

“We are committed to having a positive impact on the environment – and this is one of the many schemes across our network that aims to do just that.”