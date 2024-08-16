Consultation open on NESO future energy pathways

Ofgem has opened a consultation to gather feedback on its draft future energy pathways guidance.

This guidance is intended for the soon-to-be-established National Energy System Operator (NESO), which will manage Britain’s electricity and gas networks from 2024.

The electricity system operator (ESO) will soon be renamed the National Energy System Operator (NESO), taking on the roles of Independent System Operator and Planner and will hold both an electricity system operator licence and a gas system planner licence.

The new guidance shifts from scenario-based planning to strategic pathways, supporting the Centralised Strategic Network Plan.

The energy regulator encourages responses from energy stakeholders and the public.

The consultation is open until 13th September 2024.