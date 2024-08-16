Login
EDF complies with safety notice after electrical incident

EDF Energy has complied with a safety improvement notice following an electrical shock incident at Dungeness B power station
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
08/16/2024 10:25 AM
EDF agrees new arrangements to decommission seven UK AGR nuclear plants by 2030
The Dungeness B nuclear plant which is now closed. Image: EDF
The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has confirmed that EDF Energy has complied with an improvement notice issued earlier this year.

The notice was served after an employee at Dungeness B power station in Kent received an electric shock from a portable heater while performing maintenance work.

Although the incident required medical attention for the worker, there was no risk to nuclear safety, the public, or the environment.

The ONR has worked closely with EDF Energy during the compliance period and is satisfied with the steps taken to meet the notice’s requirements.

