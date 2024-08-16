EDF complies with safety notice after electrical incident

The Dungeness B nuclear plant which is now closed. Image: EDF

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) has confirmed that EDF Energy has complied with an improvement notice issued earlier this year.

The notice was served after an employee at Dungeness B power station in Kent received an electric shock from a portable heater while performing maintenance work.

Although the incident required medical attention for the worker, there was no risk to nuclear safety, the public, or the environment.

The ONR has worked closely with EDF Energy during the compliance period and is satisfied with the steps taken to meet the notice’s requirements.