Green energy projects bring £125m boost to Shetland economy

Two clean energy projects in Shetland have generated £125 million for the local economy.

The projects, developed by SSE Renewables and SSEN Transmission, include the Viking Wind Farm and a 260-kilometre subsea cable connecting Shetland to the GB mainland electricity grid for the first time.

The Viking Wind Farm, with 103 turbines, contributed £80 million to the local economy, while the subsea cable project added £45 million.

These investments have supported hundreds of jobs during their peak construction phases, with 250 jobs created by the subsea link and 400 by the wind farm.

Additionally, 35 full-time roles have been established for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the wind farm.

In addition to these economic benefits, SSE Renewables has set up the Viking Community Fund, which is expected to contribute approximately £72 million to the local economy over the wind farm’s lifetime.

The Viking Wind Farm and the Shetland HVDC link are set to begin full commercial operations in the coming weeks.