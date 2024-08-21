UK nuclear ‘super cluster’ plan moves forward

Chiltern Vital Berkeley Ltd (CVB) has bought the 40-acre Gloucestershire Science and Technology Park at Berkeley.

The plan is to turn it into a key site for nuclear research, education and artificial intelligence (AI).

The Berkeley site, known for being one of the first civil nuclear power stations, will now focus on developing small modular and micro reactor technology.

CVB will work with the UK Government, international energy firms, academic institutions, and AI companies to develop the site.

The acquisition follows Great British Nuclear’s purchase of the nearby Oldbury nuclear site.

The project will also address the need for nuclear-trained workers, with plans to offer education and training at the site.

CVB will partner with Rolls-Royce SMR, the University of Bristol and local colleges to create training facilities and support job creation.

Chris Turner, Chief Executive of Chiltern Vital Group, said: “I look forward to being involved in turning Berkeley/Oldbury into a low carbon supercluster over the next decade and supporting the positive impact that this project will have on the local, regional and national economy.”

Chris Cholerton, Chief Executive of Rolls-Royce SMR, said: “Today’s announcement that CVG has completed the purchase of Berkeley Science and Technology Park brings the possibility of new nuclear at Berkeley a step closer.

“We continue to urge Great British Nuclear to complete their SMR selection process this year, which will unlock the immediate deployment of SMR units and the long-term opportunity at sites like Berkley.”