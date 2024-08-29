July boost for Boiler Upgrade Scheme

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme saw notable activity in July.

Up until the end of the month, 48,982 applications for vouchers had been received.

A large majority of these were for grants towards air source heat pump installations, which represented 96% of the total applications.

The number of applications last month across all technology types stood at 3,047, marking a 13% increase from June 2024, when 2,689 applications were received.

This figure also represents double the volume received in July 2023, which saw 1,520 applications.

Apart from the period immediately following the grant uplift in October 2023, July 2024 was the highest month for applications since the scheme began.

As of the end of July 2024, 41,770 vouchers had been issued under the scheme.

This is an increase of 28% from the previous month, with 2,832 vouchers issued in July 2024 compared to 1,358 in July 2023.

Again, July 2024 recorded the highest number of vouchers issued in any month since the scheme’s inception, apart from the post-uplift period in October 2023.

Finally, the number of redemption applications in July 2024 reached 2,071, a 20% increase compared to June 2024.

This figure is the highest on record for the scheme, surpassing even the months immediately following the grant uplift, and marks the first time the number of redemptions has exceeded 2,000.

Gav Murray, Hive Heating Director at Centrica New Business Net Zero, said: “​The continued increase in applications throughout the summer months, combined with a year-on-year uplift is a clear indication of the commitment households have towards investing in green technology.

“During the summer break, heating our homes is the last thing people want to think about.

“However, it remains a perfect opportunity for homeowners to upgrade their heating systems and take advantage of grant funding ahead of the winter season.

“As more incentives to invest in a heat pump become available, including dynamic tariffs, more homeowners are beginning to recognise the long-term benefits – not only for the planet’s future but also for their energy bills.”