‘Fuel prices should drop by 6p’

The RAC has urged major UK fuel retailers to lower petrol and diesel prices by 6p per litre.

This call comes as wholesale fuel prices have decreased.

The RAC points out that while wholesale petrol averaged 103p per litre last week, drivers are paying around 142p at the pump, which is about 6p more than necessary.

Diesel prices are also higher than expected, with the current average at 147p compared to the anticipated 139p.

The RAC’s analysis shows that the margins for petrol and diesel at the pump are currently 13p and 15p respectively, compared to the long term average of 8p.

The RAC notes that petrol in Northern Ireland is 4p cheaper and diesel is 8p lower than in the rest of the UK.