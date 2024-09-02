Government extends household support fund

The UK Government has announced a £421 million extension to the Household Support Fund, aimed at helping vulnerable households with the cost of energy, food and water over the winter months.

This extension will provide support until April 2025 and includes an additional £79 million for devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The fund will be allocated to local authorities across England, which will use it to support residents in need.

This includes providing assistance through local charities and community groups for essentials such as appliances and school uniforms.

In recent weeks, the government has faced strong criticism for its decision to cut universal winter fuel payments.

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Liz Kendall, said: “We are extending the Household Support Fund for the next six months because it is a lifeline for people who are struggling with the cost of living.”

Simon Francis, Coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, commented: “The extension of the Household Support Fund is the bare minimum the government needed to do this winter and it is a positive first step that ministers have indicated it will continue.

“But as the Winter Fuel Payment axe plunges more pensioners into fuel poverty, the Fund may prove to be inadequate as more vulnerable older people turn to local authorities for help and assistance.

“While households wait for the long term measures to bring down energy bills to come into effect in years to come, the country needs help to stay warm this winter.”