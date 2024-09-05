Nominations open for new Energy Security Committee Chair

Nominations for the position of Chair of the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee are now open.

The nomination period will close at 4pm on Monday, 9th September, with the ballot set for Wednesday 11th September.

The Chair will be elected from the Labour Party, following the agreed allocation of committee chairs to political parties by the House on 30th July 2024.

Two candidates have declared their intention to stand: Bill Esterson and Melanie Onn.

The elected Chair will lead the committee’s work on matters related to energy security and the government’s net zero targets.