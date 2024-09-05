EDF offers fixed tariff £68 below price cap

EDF has announced a new fixed energy tariff that it claims is £68 cheaper than the upcoming Ofgem price cap.

The “Essentials Fixed one year Sep25v2” tariff is set at £1,649, compared to the October price cap of £1,717.

EDF is also offering a two-year fixed tariff, “Sept26v2,” priced at £1,669, which it says is the lowest energy-only deal among major suppliers.

From October, the average energy bill is expected to rise by 10%, increasing from £1,568 to £1,717.

EDF’s tariffs allow new and existing customers to lock in rates until September 2025 or 2026.

The company has warned that this deal could be withdrawn at any time due to fluctuations in global energy prices, and it expects further increases in the New Year.

Rich Hughes Director of Retail at EDF, said: “Energy prices had been decreasing, but we are all too aware that because of increases to the price cap, this will change shortly.

“We know customers will be concerned and we want to do all we can to help.”