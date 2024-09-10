EDF supplies ‘nearly a fifth of UK’s zero carbon electricity’

EDF has reported that it supplies 18.4% of the UK’s energy.

The energy giant produces low carbon electricity from five nuclear power stations, over thirty onshore wind farms and two offshore wind farms.

The company plans to invest £50 billion by 2035 to expand its zero carbon infrastructure and develop 15GW of zero carbon electricity.

According to its latest sustainability report, EDF is increasing its renewable energy capacity, with 1.5GW currently operational and another 14GW in development.

By the end of 2023, EDF had installed 63,000 energy efficiency measures in 15,000 homes through the ECO4 scheme.

The company also plans to invest an additional £180 million in 2024 to support new technologies like heat pumps and solar PVs.

Simone Rossi, UK Chief Executive Officer of EDF, said, “Our commitment to a zero carbon future is stronger than ever.

“We are proud of the milestones we have achieved and are focused on future investments to ensure we remain at the forefront of delivering reliable, zero carbon electricity to millions of homes and businesses in the UK while continuing to help our customers save cash and carbon.”