Energy and water suppliers to improve support for vulnerable customers

Vulnerable customers will soon find it easier to get support thanks to a new project that improves data-sharing between energy and water companies.

Today, Ofgem and Ofwat are holding a summit with suppliers, customer groups and experts to improve services, especially for those needing extra help.

The new data-sharing approach will allow information from the Priority Services Register (PSR) to be shared between the two sectors, reducing the need for customers to repeat their details.

This will help ensure that vulnerable households get timely support from both energy and water suppliers.

Currently, all distribution network operators (DNOs) and water companies have adopted the changes needed for data sharing.

Eight energy suppliers, covering 85% of consumers, have also completed their updates.

Jonathan Brearley, Ofgem Chief Executive, said: “It has been, and continues to be, an incredibly difficult time for many households.

“So it’s vital that we work together to challenge ourselves to offer better support – sharing learnings from across all sectors and driving meaningful change.

“The data sharing progress we have seen in the energy and water sectors demonstrates what is possible, but we know more can be done. We need a ‘tell us once’ model that operates across multiple sectors, so people are supported holistically.”

David Black, Chief Executive of Ofwat, said: “We’ve ensured water companies have affordability plans and vulnerability strategies in place.

“The enhanced use of data across utilities is already supporting this for both financial and non-financial matters. But it isn’t just a numbers game or about names on a list.

“There must be a sustained push to make sure the right level of support is provided.”