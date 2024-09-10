Energy giants team up for green hydrogen project in North West

SSE and EET Hydrogen are starting work on a new green hydrogen production facility in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire.

The facility, named Gowy Green Hydrogen after the nearby River Gowy, is set to be located at the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex.

The proposed 40MWe facility will supply hydrogen to local industries, helping them reduce their carbon dioxide emissions and support job creation in the region.

The UK aims to achieve 10GW of low carbon hydrogen capacity by 2030, with green hydrogen playing a key role in this effort.

Construction of Gowy Green Hydrogen is expected to begin by 2028.

Feasibility studies are complete and design and site investigations are in progress.

A planning application is anticipated in 2025, with a final investment decision to follow.

Hannah Bronwin, Director of Business Development for SSE Thermal, said: “Scaling up green hydrogen production will be essential when it comes to decarbonising hard-to-abate industries and solving the clean power puzzle.”