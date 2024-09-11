Energy vouchers to help struggling households

British startup Switchee has launched a new service offering free energy vouchers to households struggling with high energy bills and fuel poverty.

Using real-time data, the service identifies those in need and delivers a £49 energy voucher directly to residents via a Switchee device within 48 hours.

Following a successful pilot involving 300 homes in East Anglia, where 72% of households requested immediate financial support, the service is now being expanded nationwide.

Up to 30,000 households could benefit this winter, especially those affected by recent cuts to the government’s winter fuel allowance.

With energy debt reaching £3.3 billion, the initiative aims to support vulnerable households and ensure funds are targeted effectively.

Tom Robins, Chief Executive of Switchee, said: “Addressing issues like fuel poverty requires a data-led approach, ensuring immediate support reaches those who need it most.”