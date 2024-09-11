UK farming’s net zero target under threat

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has expressed doubts about the UK’s farming sector meeting its ambitious target of becoming net zero by 2040, a decade ahead of the UK’s national climate goal.

The NFU told the BBC that the previous government’s lack of investment in sustainable farming practices has made reaching this target more challenging.

Currently, UK farming contributes about 12% of the country’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

A Defra spokesperson told Energy Live News: “The government is committed to reducing emissions in the farming sector and restoring confidence amongst farmers which is at a record low.

“That is why we will restore stability and confidence by optimising our schemes and grants, to ensure we protect our food security, assist nature’s recovery and drive down emissions.

“But we will go further to support our farmers by protecting them from being undercut in trade deals, making the supply chain work more fairly and preventing shock rises in bills by switching on GB Energy.”