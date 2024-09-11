UK needs 20 to 30GW of new seabed rights for offshore wind by 2030

The Crown Estate has projected that between 20-30GW of new offshore wind seabed rights will be required in the waters off England and Wales by 2030.

This is to ensure that the UK’s offshore wind capacity meets anticipated demand through to 2040.

The UK aims to decarbonise its power system by 2030, with a significant increase in offshore wind energy.

The Crown Estate has unveiled today a Marine Delivery Routemap to manage seabed use.

This aims to ensure that the expansion supports both energy needs and environmental protection.

The plan includes investing in infrastructure and easing the consenting process to speed up development.

Future wind farms are expected in areas like the Celtic Sea and other smaller locations.

The Crown Estate’s strategy includes working with partners to address potential risks and enhance the deployment of wind projects.

The Marine Delivery Routemap was a major recommendation in last year’s independent report by Electricity Networks Commissioner Nick Winser.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “The sustainability of our seabed is critical to securing the UK’s energy independence alongside protecting the environment, so I welcome the ambitious plans set out by The Crown Estate.

“Our groundbreaking partnership between Great British Energy and The Crown Estate will not only be instrumental in supporting this vision for the UK’s seabed, but it will also help leverage up to £60 billion of investment for our clean power mission – delivering homegrown energy and generating skilled jobs across Britain.”

Gus Jaspert, Managing Director, Marine at The Crown Estate, said: “Our seabed has the potential to re-power and regenerate the UK – to a flourishing marine environment, a green energy transition and create jobs and opportunities across the country.

“With increasing demands and pressures offshore, we need a forward plan to release the true potential of our seas.

“Our plans for a Marine Delivery Routemap mark an important step towards a more coordinated, long-term approach to managing the increasing demands off our coast in partnership with a range of industries and stakeholders.”

Fintan Slye, Executive Director of the Electricity Systems Operator (ESO), said: “The Routemap set out today is another step in ensuring that we can collectively accelerate deployment of the offshore renewables needed to support Great Britain’s future grid – one of the fastest decarbonising in the world.”

RenewableUK’s Chief Executive Dan McGrail said: “Providing long term visibility on the details of future offshore wind leasing rounds as early as possible will help to further increase confidence in the long-term stability of the UK’s world-leading offshore wind market, potentially leading to billions of pounds of additional private investment in the decades ahead.”