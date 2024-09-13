Login
Energy Markets

New chair elected for Energy Security and Net Zero Committee

Bill Esterson has been elected Chair of the Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/13/2024 9:01 AM
Race for the Chair of Energy Security and Net Zero Committee heats up
Bill Esterson has been elected as Chair of the Commons Energy Security and Net Zero Committee.

As Chair, Mr Esterson will oversee efforts to meet clean power targets by 2030 and address the associated challenges and opportunities.

His role will include consulting with stakeholders from government, industry, trade unions and the scientific community.

Bill Esterson said: “I am very grateful to have been elected Chair of the Committee working on one of the greatest questions of our time: how to support and manage the transition to a net zero economy, securely and sustainably powered by decarbonised energy.

“There are many challenges in reaching the objective of net zero and these are matched by the opportunities for lower bills, jobs, energy security and reducing emissions.”

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

