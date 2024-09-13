Former E.ON boss to lead NESO

A new public body, the National Energy System Operator (NESO), will begin its role on 1st October, overseeing the planning of Britain’s electricity and gas networks.

The new organisation aims to support the UK’s transition to clean energy and help meet the 2030 clean power target.

NESO will integrate planning for both electricity and gas systems, which previously were managed separately.

This approach is expected to streamline the development of new energy infrastructure and enhance coordination across the sector.

The organisation will also provide advice on how to achieve the UK’s clean power goals.

The establishment of NESO follows an agreement with National Grid to transfer the Electricity System Operator to public ownership.

NESO will be chaired by former E.ON CEO Dr Paul Golby and led by Chief Executive Fintan Slye.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said: “Today marks a milestone for Britain’s energy system as we bring the system operator into public ownership to provide impartial, whole-system expertise on building a network that is fit for the future.”

Paul Golby, Chair of the National Energy System Operator said: “This is a pivotal moment as we head closer to the launch of the National Energy System Operator on 1st October.

“NESO will support a more integrated and coordinated strategy to meet the unprecedented challenges of climate change, ensuring security of energy supply and keeping bills as low as possible.”

John Pettigrew, Chief Executive of National Grid, said: “We look forward to working together with NESO to continue to drive the UK’s energy transition forward at pace; accelerating the decarbonisation of the energy system for the digital, electrified economies of the future.”

Fintan Slye, Chief Executive of the National Energy System Operator, said: “We are excited to take this bold step forward to help unify and optimise our national approach to energy and to deliver the clean, secure, decarbonised energy system that is affordable and fit for the future.”

Jonathan Brearley, Chief Executive of Ofgem, said: “The setup of NESO is a huge step forward in ending Britain’s exposure to volatile energy markets and getting clean, renewable power to every single one of us.

“Its work is central to long term energy security and to running the system day to day.”