Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy Markets

Ofgem seeks views on ring fence licence changes

Ofgem has announced a consultation on proposed modifications to the ring fence licence conditions that govern energy network companies
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
09/19/2024 8:50 AM
0 0
0
Ofgem hires boss of collapsed supplier as Deputy Director for price cap
Image: chrisdorney / Shutterstock
0
Shares

Ofgem is asking for opinions on its plans to change the ring fence licence rules for energy network companies.

These companies deliver electricity and gas to homes and businesses through pipes, cables and other infrastructure.

The ring fence rules are in place to protect energy networks from financial problems within the larger groups they belong to.

This ensures they can continue providing reliable services to consumers.

Ofgem wants to review these rules to strengthen protections, especially if a company faces financial trouble, which could affect service quality or increase costs for consumers.

The energy regulator invites feedback from individuals, energy companies, consumer groups, government and other interested parties.

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.