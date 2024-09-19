Ofgem seeks views on ring fence licence changes

Ofgem is asking for opinions on its plans to change the ring fence licence rules for energy network companies.

These companies deliver electricity and gas to homes and businesses through pipes, cables and other infrastructure.

The ring fence rules are in place to protect energy networks from financial problems within the larger groups they belong to.

This ensures they can continue providing reliable services to consumers.

Ofgem wants to review these rules to strengthen protections, especially if a company faces financial trouble, which could affect service quality or increase costs for consumers.

The energy regulator invites feedback from individuals, energy companies, consumer groups, government and other interested parties.