Regions with highest electricity and gas bills unveiled

New research has identified the UK regions with the highest energy bills, as millions of households face ongoing challenges with rising costs.

According to a study by Utility Bidder, Merseyside and North Wales have the highest annual electricity bills, averaging £1,353.

This is £95 more than in the East Midlands, where electricity costs are the lowest in the UK.

Combined with gas, residents in Merseyside and North Wales pay over £2,500 annually on energy bills.

South Scotland has the highest gas bills in the country, with residents paying £1,245 on average.

Those in North Scotland pay the least, with a difference of nearly £90 between the two regions.

South Scotland also ranks second for electricity costs, pushing combined bills in the region above £2,500 annually.

James Longley, Managing Director at Utility Bidder, said: “In 2024, more than 90% of UK homes pay the standard tariff and the full price cap. Fixed rates, however, help give customers peace of mind and provide lots of choice in terms of start and end dates; this is coupled with exit fees and the lost benefit of falling energy prices when you are already under contract.

“Of the major energy companies offering fixed rate deals as of September 2024, all offer fixed deals to existing customers, with a large majority offering incentives to new customers as well – though some prove more complicated than others.

“It would be recommended that you look into and compare comparison sites to find the best deals for fixing your energy, and this should be only considered if you are locking in the cheapest rate.”