Rolls-Royce lands SMR deal

Rolls-Royce SMR has been selected as the preferred supplier to build Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) in Czechia, according to an announcement from the Czech Government and ČEZ Group, the country’s state utility company.

This decision comes after an extensive evaluation process, where Rolls-Royce SMR was chosen from a shortlist of seven possible technology providers.

Rolls-Royce SMR Chief Executive Officer, Chris Cholerton, said: “Discussions are ongoing to finalise contract terms and the final agreements are subject to customary regulatory clearances. Details of the agreement will be published at signing.

“This important strategic partnership further strengthens Rolls-Royce SMR’s position as Europe’s leading SMR technology, and will put CEZ, Rolls-Royce SMR and its existing shareholders at the forefront of SMR deployment.

“Rolls-Royce SMRs will be a source of clean, affordable, reliable electricity for Czechia – creating jobs, enabling decarbonisation, reducing the reliance on imported energy and supporting the global effort to reach net zero.”