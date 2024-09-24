National Grid to recover £16m in extra costs due to NESO delay

National Grid Electricity System Operator (NGESO) has been given approval to recoup up to £16 million in extra expenses linked to the delayed start of the National Energy System Operator (NESO).

Initially scheduled for summer 2024, the launch has been postponed to 1st October 2024.

NGESO indicated that the delay has resulted in unforeseen costs related to FSO Transition Activities.

These expenses include ongoing operational costs incurred prior to the new launch date and efforts to keep the project on track for future separation.

NGESO has requested a new recoverable amount of £91 million, which includes £4 million set aside for unexpected costs.

The energy regulator Ofgem has confirmed that the maximum amount NGESO can now recover is £91 million, replacing the earlier limit of £75 million, resulting in an increase of £16 million.