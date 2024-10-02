Urgent action needed as delays stall Welsh wind farms

Three onshore wind farm projects in Wales, with a combined capacity of over 200MW, have faced delays, prompting calls for urgent action from industry leaders.

The projects are capable of powering around 170,000 homes annually.

RenewableUK Cymru has expressed disappointment over further delays to these three onshore wind projects.

One of the projects impacted is EDF Renewables UK’s Garn Fach Wind Farm in Powys, which has been awaiting a decision for more than two years.

This is well beyond the 10-month timeframe within which Developments of National Significance (DNS) in Wales are supposed to be approved.

Recent data indicates that fewer than 20% of DNS submissions are processed on time, putting Welsh wind projects at a disadvantage when it comes to securing funding through the UK Government‘s clean energy auctions, such as the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme.

In the latest CfD round, Welsh projects secured less than 2% of the UK’s total allocation.

Jess Hooper, Director of RenewableUK Cymru, said: “Delays send the wrong message, suggesting Wales is not an attractive place for development.

“Without timely action there is a real risk that Wales will miss this investment opportunity and fall behind in the UK’s race to meet the 2030 clean power target.”