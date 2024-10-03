UK launches £500k funding for electrolyser tech

The Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC) has announced the winners of its 2024 Electrolyser funding competition, awarding a total of £500,000 to three innovative UK developers.

This initiative aims to accelerate the development of electrolyser technologies, which are essential for cost effective and large scale production of green hydrogen.

The selected winners were chosen from 36 applications received from around the world.

Clyde Hydrogen Systems is pioneering a decoupled electrolysis technology that allows for the separate production of hydrogen and oxygen, improving safety and reducing costs.

Aqsorption Ltd. has developed a membraneless electrolyser technology that operates at higher pressures and promises lower maintenance costs by minimising reliance on expensive rare earth minerals.

Latent Drive is introducing its SeaStack technology, a direct seawater-to-hydrogen electrolyser that eliminates the need for desalination, facilitating efficient hydrogen production offshore near wind farms.