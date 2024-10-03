UK to unveil ambitious green energy investment plan

Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Miliband visits Tiln Farm Solar Park. Picture by Lauren Hurley / DESNZ

Prime Minister Keir Starmer, along with Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, will announce a big plan for green energy investment in the North of England.

This announcement, scheduled for tomorrow, aims to create thousands of new jobs and support the growth of renewable energy.

In his speech, Keir Starmer is expected to say that “the tides of industry are turning before us” and that now is the right time to invest in “the jobs and technology of the future.”

Research from Labour shows that 10,000 fewer jobs in onshore wind were created under the Conservative government, and 2,500 renewable energy projects have been blocked in the last five years.