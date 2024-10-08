Free EV chargers and discounted charging offered to UK ride-share drivers

A new partnership between Octopus Energy, Uber, and BYD aims to speed up the transition to electric vehicles by providing UK Uber drivers with the “most cost-effective” EV charging bundle available.

Announced at Uber’s annual climate event, Go Get Zero, this initiative seeks to make EV adoption easier and more affordable for drivers, ultimately reducing carbon emissions on UK roads.

The agreement will see Octopus Energy install up to 1,000 free home chargers for Uber drivers who purchase a BYD vehicle and enroll in the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff.

This specialist EV tariff allows drivers to charge their vehicles for as little as 2p per mile, making it approximately six times cheaper than running a traditional petrol car.

Factoring in the cost savings from charging and the free charger, the new bundle makes operating an electric vehicle ten times cheaper than a petrol car for participating Uber drivers, the companies said.

In addition to free home chargers, drivers will benefit from an 8% discount on public charging through Octopus Electroverse.

This charging service, accessible through a single card and app, provides access to more than 850,000 charging points worldwide, offering convenience and cost savings for drivers on the move.