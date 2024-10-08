Homeowners eager for green changes, but need more support

A recent report from British Gas reveals that 80% of homeowners are eager to make eco-friendly changes to their homes.

However, the report also highlights significant barriers that could prevent these changes from happening, including high installation costs and confusion over government grants.

The third annual Net Zero Action Rankings report, based on interviews with over 12,000 people since 2021, emphasises that while there is a strong willingness to adopt green technologies, the transition must be simple and affordable to succeed.

Although 57% of respondents see climate change as one of the most pressing issues of our time, it ranks fifth in priority after concerns such as the cost of living, quality of the NHS, the economy, and immigration.

Nearly half of the public (48%) believes that keeping heating costs low should take precedence, even if it means compromising on climate goals.

Optimism regarding the UK’s commitment to net zero has improved following the recent general election.

The report shows a 10% increase in public belief that the new government is dedicated to achieving these targets, along with a 16% decline in the number of people who feel the government is not doing enough.

Despite this, 61% of respondents still lack confidence that the UK will meet its net zero goal by 2050.

In terms of specific green upgrades, insulation is the most popular choice, with 74% of homeowners interested in installing it, followed by triple glazing at 55%.

Interest in solar panels has also risen, with 59% of respondents deeming them important, a notable increase from 43% last year.

The report identifies key barriers to adopting greener solutions.

The main concern is the installation cost, cited by 62% of respondents, followed by worries about whether the upfront expense will lead to significant savings on energy bills (25%) and confusion regarding government grants (21%).

A majority (56%) find the current system of grants and subsidies difficult to navigate, indicating a need for clearer communication from the government to help homeowners understand their options.