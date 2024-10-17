EVs are not the only way to cut CO2

“We need to be really careful that pushing EVs is not seen as the same thing as reducing CO2”

So says Nick Molden, CEO of Emission Analytics, kicking off a frank assessment of Labour’s green transport strategy in its first 100 days. While the government is pushing EVs hard, public uptake lags behind, Mr Molden says the discourse is too narrow.

He said: “EVs are basically the way and the only way of reducing CO2. Rubbish! And actually were at a current state where the government’s simplistic drive for EVs is coming unstuck.”

Despite a 47% increase in the number of charging points over the past year, sales have plateaued and it appears the public seems hesitant.

“There’s a rapid reverse ferret going on where they’re redefining these goals and they are suddenly including hybrids in their electrification

“Sales of hybrids are much healthier – it’s what people want,” he said, noting that consumers value flexibility, something pure EVs struggle to offer right now.

Labour’s green transport plans are ambitious but he says, must be grounded in consumer realities. EVs are part of the solution but not the whole picture. Hybrids, broader renewable technologies and more practical strategies are key.

“The public knows what they want and it’s not always in line with government goals.”

However he believes Labour’s plan for a decarbonised grid by 2030 can help boost the EV rollout…

“This choice they have made, which is to focus resources on decarbonising the grid, makes a huge amount of sense and is the right choice because then that makes the electrification of transport much more low carbon when it eventually happens.

“Yeah. So overall at that very macro level, the early signs are good and they’re doing a lot of the right things.”

Mr Molden compared Labour’s approach to the post-WWII economy when the state played a central role in reconstruction. “We’ve had a generation of private-sector-led development but now we’re seeing more state direction,” he explained. However he says this move back to more government control raises concerns about how willing the private sector will be to invest under these conditions.

Watch the full interview for more.