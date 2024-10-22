SSEN Transmission commits to delivering over 1,000 new homes in North Scotland

SSEN Transmission has committed to addressing the housing crisis in the north of Scotland by supporting the delivery of over 1,000 new homes.

This initiative, announced as part of the company’s Pathway to 2030 programme, is a response to the pressing need for housing in the region.

The company is collaborating with councils, registered social landlords, and various housing organisations to implement this ambitious housing strategy.

The initiative aligns with SSEN Transmission’s £20 billion investment plan aimed at enhancing energy security and supporting Scotland’s net zero ambitions.

The proposed housing development includes approximately 400 homes each in Highland and Aberdeenshire, along with additional projects planned in other areas under SSEN Transmission’s jurisdiction.

Specific details regarding these local housing projects will be announced in the coming months.