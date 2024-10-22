RenewableUK welcomes reforms to Contracts for Difference auction

RenewableUK has commented on the announcement made by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero concerning the outcomes of its consultation on amendments to Contracts for Difference for Allocation Round 7 and beyond.

Nathan Bennett, Head of Strategic Communications at RenewableUK, expressed approval of the reforms aimed at securing investment in clean energy projects.

Mr Bennett noted that the changes, effective next year, would benefit billpayers and energy security.

Nathan Bennett said: “There are proposals here, which will start from next year onwards, which are undoubtedly in the interest of billpayers and energy security, including enabling repowered onshore wind projects to bid in to future auctions.

“This will ensure that we don’t lose vital generating capacity in the coming years and allow us to make the most of the excellent wind resource we have by utilising more powerful, modern, efficient turbines.

“The Government’s decision to extend the policy of phased Contracts for Difference for floating wind projects is also a positive move, as it will provide greater flexibility for developers to develop these projects at a pace that maximises their cost-competitiveness.

“However, we also need to see reforms which will bring forward the next round of test and development projects as soon as possible.”