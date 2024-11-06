Centrica nears completion of solar PV installations

Centrica Business Solutions is set to complete solar PV installations across ten David Lloyd Clubs in the UK, helping the leisure brand meet its carbon net zero target by 2030.

Locations include Basildon, Cardiff, Solihull, and Manchester, with installations sized to fit each club’s roof, ranging from 300kWp in Manchester to 631kWp in Cambridge.

SolarEdge and JA Solar equipment power the systems, designed to generate renewable energy on-site.

To date, nine out of the ten David Lloyd Clubs have been commissioned, with the Manchester site scheduled for completion next week.

Christian Stella, UK&I Director at Centrica Business Solutions, said: “The pressure to decarbonise and cut costs is greater than ever and businesses are turning to on-site generation methods, like solar.

“Our long term commitment to deliver renewable energy generation assets for David Lloyd Leisure will help to accelerate the UK’s green transition and provide financial security for the business as it looks to achieve its net zero goals.”