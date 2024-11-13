Ofgem approves major undersea energy links

Ofgem has given the green light to five major undersea energy projects that will bring a boost to Great Britain’s clean energy capabilities and energy security.

The projects will harness the potential of North Sea wind power to provide electricity to millions of homes across the UK, and could position Great Britain as a net exporter of energy by 2030.

Two of the projects will create the country’s first Offshore Hybrid Assets (OHAs), capable of directly channelling offshore wind energy to both UK and European grids, further enhancing energy flexibility.

The three interconnectors approved are the Tarchon Energy Interconnector, a 610-kilometre cable linking East Anglia with Germany to provide 1.4GW of capacity; the Mares Connect, a 190-kilometre connection between North Wales and Ireland delivering 0.75GW; and the LirIC project, a 142-kilometre link between Northern Ireland and Scotland providing 0.7GW.

The LionLink and Nautilus OHAs will offer a dual-purpose solution by connecting both UK and European grids directly with offshore wind farms.

LionLink will connect Dutch wind farms with an onshore landing point in Suffolk, adding up to 1.8GW of clean energy capacity for each country, while Nautilus will link Belgian wind farms with a UK landing in Kent, adding up to 1.4GW of power per country.