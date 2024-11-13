Login
Logout
Register Now
Login
Logout
Energy MarketsNet ZeroNuclearTop Stories

Great British Nuclear enters final negotiations with four companies for UK’s SMR programme

Great British Nuclear has started detailed negotiations with the final four shortlisted companies, GE Hitachi, Holtec, Rolls Royce SMR and Westinghouse for the UK’s Small Modular Reactor programme
Dimitris Mavrokefalidis
13/11/2024 2:00 AM
0 0
0
Rolls-Royce shortlisted for new UK nuclear reactor project
Image: Rolls-Royce SMR
0
Shares

Great British Nuclear (GBN), the government’s expert body for nuclear energy projects, has today announced it is entering final negotiations with four companies as part of the UK’s Small Modular Reactor (SMR) programme.

The shortlisted bidders – GE Hitachi, Holtec, Rolls Royce SMR, and Westinghouse – were selected after a rigorous two-stage evaluation process that examined each design’s potential to support a fleet of SMRs in the UK.

Each of the four designs has undergone extensive analysis by GBN’s technical experts, who reviewed critical aspects including safety, scalability and deliverability.

The goal of the SMR programme is to identify and support advanced nuclear technology that can contribute to the UK’s energy mix, complementing renewable sources and enhancing energy security.

GBN’s Chair, Simon Bowen said: “This is a significant moment for the SMR programme. Our technical experts have assessed each design in detail and are very confident these SMRs could play a key role in the UK’s future energy mix.

“The negotiation phase will enable us to select the absolute best technologies on the best terms for the UK.”

Copyright © 2024 Energy Live News LtdELN

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Dimitris Mavrokefalidis

Related Posts

© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.
Register Now
© 2024 Energy Live News - Independent daily energy news theme by akbilisim.