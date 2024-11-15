Energy users call for sustainable fuel investment and faster grid connections

In this podcast, Rosa Rotko, energy transformation specialist at Mott MacDonald, talks to Sumit Bose about the findings of a recent survey of large energy users and their attitudes towards energy prices and decarbonisation in the UK.

The survey explored the measures that large energy users believe are necessary to stimulate growth; it revealed that 64% wanted to see more support for the deployment of low carbon fuels, such as hydrogen and sustainable aviation fuel, while 59% said they wanted to see speedier grid connections for essential sectors.

Respondents included manufacturers, ports, airports, transport firms, water companies, local authorities and others with energy bills from £100,000 to £100m+ a year.

Read the full report here.