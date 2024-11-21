National Grid names new Strategy and Regulation Officer

National Grid has announced the appointment of Steve Smith as its new Chief Strategy and Regulation Officer.

Mr Smith will oversee the company’s strategy and regulatory work in both the US and UK, playing a crucial role in the ongoing energy transition.

Steve Smith has been leading this area on an interim basis since August 2024, following Ben Wilson’s move to National Grid Ventures.

His permanent appointment is effective immediately.

Steve, who joined National Grid in 2021, brings more than 25 years of experience in energy, finance, and regulatory strategy.

He has previously held senior roles at Lloyds Banking Group, Ofgem and American Electric Power.

John Pettigrew, National Grid CEO, said: “As we work to deliver on our ambitious investment plans, which will see us deploy £60 billion of capital over the next five years, the strategy and regulation teams will play a key role in making sure this investment drives economic growth, jobs and decarbonisation.

“Steve’s outstanding leadership and depth of experience will further strengthen our executive team as we lead the sector in driving the energy transition forwards.”