‘Hydrogen storage could cut UK energy costs by £1bn annually’

A new report by Centrica and FTI Consulting suggests that hydrogen storage could save the UK up to £1 billion annually by 2050.

This approach would help manage the intermittency of renewable energy and provide a cost-effective way to stabilise the energy grid.

The report emphasises the importance of repurposing facilities like the Rough gas storage site to store hydrogen, acting as a large scale energy reserve.

Centrica has committed £2 billion to this initiative, but government and regulatory support are needed to make it viable.

Chris O’Shea, Group Chief Executive of Centrica said: “We now have a blueprint for the role that hydrogen could play as a very big battery in a net zero energy system, providing electricity when the wind doesn’t blow, and the sun doesn’t shine.

“All we need now is the green light from regulators and the government to unlock £2 billion of investment to transform our existing Rough storage facility to become the world’s biggest hydrogen storage facility and start building out the energy system of the future.”