Iberdrola secures €800m hybrid green bond

Iberdrola has announced the issuance of an €800 million hybrid green bond in the Euromarket, as reported to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The bond is perpetual with a par call option in August 2030 and features a 4.25% coupon.

The energy giant said the bond was met with robust investor demand, reaching more than €3 billion in orders – 3.75 times the initial offering.

Over 200 international investors,from Europe and the UK, participated in the issuance.

The proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance renewable assets linked to the 2019 hybrid bond it replaces, ensuring the company’s hybrid debt remains stable at €8.25 billion.