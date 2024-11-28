Login
What’s harder; reaching Net Zero or trying to talk about it?

Hear from the entire team at Equity Energies
28/11/2024 9:00 AM
To celebrate the end of the Equity Energies Carbon Admissions video series, we’ve got something different in store.

The brilliant team have shared their own Carbon Admissions, and talked eloquently about all things Net Zero. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few outtakes and bloopers along the way…

You can watch all the videos in the series here https://www.youtube.com/@EquityEnergies/videos.

Download the Equity Energies Carbon Admissions report here.

Download the report below

