UK can lead £31 trillion fusion industry

The UK can be at the forefront of an incredible lucrative future in fusion energy.

A new report highlights a £5 billion economic opportunity within the next five years, as fusion moves from research to commercialisation.

Fusion companies plan to invest more than £1 billion globally by 2029, with the UK well-placed to attract a major share of this.

Communities like Culham and West Burton could benefit from job creation, supply chain growth and long-term investments.

“The UK is well positioned to attract a major share of this value,” said Andrew Holland, Chief Executive Officer of the Fusion Industry Association (FIA) , authors of the report.

“But it’s important that it establishes the best possible framework to prevent it from losing its lead before it can reap the commercial opportunities.”

The FIA has laid out four policy recommendations: publishing a renewed fusion strategy, maximising public programmes, streamlining approvals for private projects and creating a clear market framework.

These steps are designed to, “lay the foundation for the UK to retain its status as a world-leading place to develop fusion,” Mr Holland added.

“The next five years are crucial. The UK must act swiftly to take advantage of its decades of investment in fusion.”

With 65% of fusion companies considering expanding in the UK, the potential is immense.