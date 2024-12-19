Cold reaction to Ofwat price rises

Bill rises which Ofwat announced today have been poorly received by unions and consumer groups.

Unaffordable

Mike Keil, Chief Executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: “These bill rises may be less than what water companies wanted but they are still more than what many people can afford.

“Customers will be hit particularly hard from April with a large chunk of these increases frontloaded into next year – on top of inflation.

“We know at least 2 in 5 households will find these increases difficult to afford but the support being offered by some water companies lacks ambition.

“People want to see more investment but this must be coupled with a strong safety net for customers who will struggle to pay. The case for a single social tariff to end the current postcode lottery of support has never been more compelling.”

Sector is broken

The GMB union says the rises are unjustified and will not save a sector that needs fundamental reform.

Gary Carter, GMB National Officer, said: “The public will rightly be angry about these hikes.

“Putting up water bills and giving water companies large bags of cash won’t stop the leaks and sewage spills.

The water sector is broken and requires fundamental reform.”

“It can’t be business as usual with water companies paying out huge dividends and big bonuses.

“Now that water companies have been given money to turnaround years of decline they are responsible for, they must deliver on their promises.”